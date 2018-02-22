(Delta police photo)

Manslaughter charge laid in Delta man’s death

Russ Armfelt died following an altercation at Tsawwassen’s Rose and Crown Pub in 2016

A Burnaby man has been charged in connection to Tsawwassen resident Russ Armfelt’s death in 2016.

Franco Sarra, 20, has been charged with manslaughter, and is currently held in police custody. He will appear in Surrey court later today (Feb. 22).

Early in the morning on Dec. 11, 2016, Delta police found Armfelt, 53, unconscious and unresponsive following an altercation at the Rose and Crown Pub in Tsawwassen.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, Armfelt died later in hospital. His death was regarded as suspicious.

According to police, Armfelt and Sarra were known to each other.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TransLink ready for the snow
Next story
Even more snow expected for Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Surrey MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Car in ditch on Highway 99 slows South Surrey traffic

Northbound incident has traffic backed up throughout the area

Fifth arraignment delay for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson are facing charges of sexual assault, threats

Surrey SFU students win $35K for sleep apnea tech

Big win for ‘sleep wearable’ machine that helps reduce snoring

Manslaughter charge laid in Delta man’s death

Russ Armfelt died following an altercation at Tsawwassen’s Rose and Crown Pub in 2016

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Authorities warn that touching live wire can be deadly

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

TransLink ready for the snow

Officials at TransLink say they are ready for the snow that is supposed to fall this weekend

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Even more snow expected for Lower Mainland

Some areas could see five to 10 centimetres Friday

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Most Read

l -->