Manslaughter charge laid in Delta man’s death

Russ Armfelt died following an altercation at Tsawwassen’s Rose and Crown Pub in 2016

A Burnaby man has been charged in connection to Tsawwassen resident Russ Armfelt’s death in 2016.

Franco Sarra, 20, has been charged with manslaughter, and is currently held in police custody. He will appear in Surrey court later today (Feb. 22).

Early in the morning on Dec. 11, 2016, Delta police found Armfelt, 53, unconscious and unresponsive following an altercation at the Rose and Crown Pub in Tsawwassen.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, Armfelt died later in hospital. His death was regarded as suspicious.

According to police, Armfelt and Sarra were known to each other.



