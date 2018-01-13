Maple Ridge shooting victim identified

The murder victim who was shot in Maple Ridge last month has been identified as Manricco “Ricco” Sansalone.

According to media reports, Sansalone has family who are members of the Hells Angels.

The 26-year-old man was shot on Dec. 22, and then was driven, or drove himself, to Ridge Meadows Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and a police canine unit searched Kin Park for evidence, and it is believed the shooting occurred there. A KIA car with the back window broken out was parked at the hospital that morning.

Sansalone does not have a criminal record. IHIT said at the time of his death he was known to police, and characterized the shooting as targeted. According to his obituary, Sansalone had spent last summer fighting forest fires, and was going to take on a millwright apprenticeship.

“We’ll forever miss Ricco’s gentle nature and his ability to light up a room with his smile and contagious laughter,” said the obituary. “Ricco loved his family and would always be willing to drop his plans to help family or friends in need.”

• Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT tip line 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.