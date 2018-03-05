Massive amount of drugs seized from home in Fleetwood, Surrey police say

Surrey RCMP say a recent seizure at a Guildford home included 50,000 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 2,600 doses of suspected heroin and 600 doses of marijuana. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

SURREY — Police say they seized drugs a massive amount of drugs and a loaded handgun from a home in the 8400-block of 154th Street in Fleetwood on Feb. 13.

Surrey RCMP say the Community Response Unit (CRU) led the investigation with assistance from the Drug and Bike units after residents reported suspicious activity coming from the home.

Police say they seized 50,000 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 2,600 doses of suspected heroin and 600 “doses” of marijuana. Also, RCMP say 250 doses of suspected cocaine and more than 100 pieces of stolen and counterfeit identity cards were seized.

RCMP say the loaded handgun is a Walther PPK pistol, which they believe to be stolen from a residential break and enter in Chilliwack.

Arrests are expected to be made at a later date as officers process and analyze the exhibits seized, RCMP say.

“We’re very thankful for the community’s assistance on this file,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said in a press release.

“Residents in this neighbourhood were keenly aware of what was going on in the immediate area and the investigation certainly benefited from their observations.”



Bala Yogesh