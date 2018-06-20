Mechatronics program at Cloverdale’s KPU Tech now open for applications

Students will learn how to operate, diagnose and repair advanced mechatronics equipment

Mechatronics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology students will learn how to program, operate, troubleshoot and repair technology, such as this robot arm. (Samantha Anderson)

A new program at Kwantlen Polytechnic University blends engineering, technology and electronics into one diploma.

Future students of the Mechatronics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology (MAMT) program will learn how to operate, diagnose and repair advanced manufacturing and mechatronics equipment.

“Mechatronics is a blend of existing disciplines that have led to new technological advancements in the trades sector,” said Dr. David Florkowski, dean of the Faculty of Trades and Technology.

As technology progress, it becomes more common for trades workers to be required to be proficient in more than one field of science. Mechatronics is about as multidisciplinary as it comes, combining mechanical, computer, telecommunications, systems and control engineering.

“KPU is delighted to offer this new diploma program to train the specialists industry requires,” said Florkowski. “At the end of the program our students will have the diverse skills needed to operate and service these specialized machines, giving them strong employment prospects in an emerging field.”

Graduates of the program can move into a variety of industries, including manufacturing, biotechnology, medical, transportation, aerospace, national security and defence, and building technology.

Starting in September, students will learn automation, programming, robotics, digital feedback and data collection at Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus. In the second year of the program, they will focus on sustainability and lean manufacturing practices, advanced manufacturing principles, engineering resource planning, and communications and business operations.

Second-year students will also develop skills in welding, machining, electrical and metal fabrication.

Throughout the diploma program, students will learn from guest speakers, participate in industry events, visit factories, and work a 20-day practicum.

The new mechatronics lab is stocked with cutting-edge technology, including robotic arms and machines that “synchronize mechanical and electrical power systems,” according a press release.

To learn more about the MAMT program, visit kpu.ca/trades/mechatronics.



