Mechatronics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology students will learn how to program, operate, troubleshoot and repair technology, such as this robot arm. (Samantha Anderson)

Mechatronics program at Cloverdale’s KPU Tech now open for applications

Students will learn how to operate, diagnose and repair advanced mechatronics equipment

A new program at Kwantlen Polytechnic University blends engineering, technology and electronics into one diploma.

Future students of the Mechatronics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology (MAMT) program will learn how to operate, diagnose and repair advanced manufacturing and mechatronics equipment.

“Mechatronics is a blend of existing disciplines that have led to new technological advancements in the trades sector,” said Dr. David Florkowski, dean of the Faculty of Trades and Technology.

As technology progress, it becomes more common for trades workers to be required to be proficient in more than one field of science. Mechatronics is about as multidisciplinary as it comes, combining mechanical, computer, telecommunications, systems and control engineering.

“KPU is delighted to offer this new diploma program to train the specialists industry requires,” said Florkowski. “At the end of the program our students will have the diverse skills needed to operate and service these specialized machines, giving them strong employment prospects in an emerging field.”

Graduates of the program can move into a variety of industries, including manufacturing, biotechnology, medical, transportation, aerospace, national security and defence, and building technology.

Starting in September, students will learn automation, programming, robotics, digital feedback and data collection at Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus. In the second year of the program, they will focus on sustainability and lean manufacturing practices, advanced manufacturing principles, engineering resource planning, and communications and business operations.

Second-year students will also develop skills in welding, machining, electrical and metal fabrication.

Throughout the diploma program, students will learn from guest speakers, participate in industry events, visit factories, and work a 20-day practicum.

The new mechatronics lab is stocked with cutting-edge technology, including robotic arms and machines that “synchronize mechanical and electrical power systems,” according a press release.

To learn more about the MAMT program, visit kpu.ca/trades/mechatronics.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year
Next story
B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

Just Posted

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

VIDEO: One-man protest against bank enters fourth week in Langley

Owner of hemp novelty store chain says he was turned down because of anti-marijuana attitude

Alleged shoplifting incident no longer of public interest, Crown finds

BC Prosecution Service explains legal process after South Surrey sting operation

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Beach House Theatre explores the perils of celebrity

Season includes Neil Simon farce Rumours, and Grade 5 superhero tale Miss Electricity

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

Police look for driver of blue Jeep who may have helped at fatal crash

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Delta on June 2

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

VIDEO: Pro and anti SOGI advocates protest outside Langley School Board office

Police were on hand but did not intervene except to ask both sides to keep the sidewalks clear.

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Sample craft beer, cider, mead, vodka at Langley Libations Tour

Four artisan beverage businesses in Langley take part in Sunday tour

Most Read

l -->