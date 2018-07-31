Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passed away suddenly on Saturday. (Gazette file photo)

Metchosin councillor killed in South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

The 68-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Saturday morning has been identified as Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne.

The West Shore community is reeling with the news of Milne’s sudden death.

READ MORE: Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passes away

“I am gutted by the news of Moralea’s death,” said View Royal Mayor David Screech on Facebook Monday night. “She was an amazing councillor and her passion for Metchosin was strong. Our local community is made less by her loss and she will be deeply missed.”

Milne was elected to the District of Metchosin in 2008. During her tenure she served on many committees and boards including finance and administration committee chair, finance and environment committee chair and the environmental advisory committee.

“She cared deeply about Metchosin and the environment and in addition to being an outstanding councillor, served her community well in many other ways,” said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

According to a release from the District, Milne was known for her diligence in financial matters, always with the goal of getting the best value for taxpayers as well as being instrumental in solidifying the relationship between the District and Beecher Bay Scia’new First Nation.

Police said preliminary evidence suggests that a stop sign, at the corner of 40 Ave. and 184 St. in Surrey, was “disregarded,” which caused the fatal collision.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m., a 68 year old female driver [Milne] and her 73 year old male passenger were travelling northbound on 184th St. … when they were struck by a 37 year old male driver who was travelling eastbound on 40th Ave.,” stated an RCMP statement issued at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old and 73-year-old men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The flag has been lowered at the Metchosin municipal hall in recognition and honour of Milne.

A celebration of life for Milne is planned for this Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Community Hall, 4401 William Head Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Metchosin Foundation.

-With files from Aaron Hinks, Peace Arch News

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Dog’s death prompts calls for safer rail crossing in Delta Nature Reserve

Just Posted

Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze cut into Vancouver Giants logo

Cloverdale’s corn maze opens for its 19th season on Aug. 26

Metchosin councillor killed in South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

Dog’s death prompts calls for safer rail crossing in Delta Nature Reserve

Unsanctioned crossing where the dog died frequently used by park visitors

From B.C. to Bahrain, Surrey MMA fighter takes talent overseas

Jeremy Kennedy will continue career overseas after stint in UFC

Surrey teen faces charges after crashing into Vancouver police car

Charges of weapons, drug possession pending

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

Festival-goer releases cows, dives into manure pit on B.C. farm

Farmers happy that no cows, people were hurt

Most Read

l -->