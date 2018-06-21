Metro expected to vote on Hazelmere tomorrow

Around 75 people filled the gallery of the Metro Vancouver boardroom June 13 for a public hearing on a bylaw amendment proposed for the regional growth strategy. (File photo)

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors are expected to vote tomorrow (Friday) on an amendment bylaw that, if approved, would facilitate a 145-lot subdivision in the Hazelmere Valley.

The issue was the subject of a public hearing that brought dozens of people to the Burnaby boardroom on June 13, with 37 of those attendees voicing opinions.

If approved, the changes to Metro 2040, the regional growth strategy – requested by the City of Surrey – would redesignate a 23.7-hectare site on 0 Avenue, between 180 and 184 streets, to general urban from rural and extend the urban containment boundary to encompass the new general-urban area.

Supporters say it will create jobs, is vital to the continued viability of the Hazelmere Golf Course and is “unprecedented” with regard to efforts to involve the Semiahmoo First Nation in the process.

Opponents have cited the impact to wildlife and crop diversity, increased traffic and increased land speculation as among concerns with the proposed development.

If the bylaw amendment is rejected, the proposed subdivision could not proceed.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. The boardroom is located on the 28th floor, at 4730 Kingsway.