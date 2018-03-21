Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher

Lower Mainland could see 1.60 cents by April

Sooner than expected, prices at Metro Vancouver gas stations hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher on Wednesday.

A Esso station at Pacific Highway and 32 Avenue in Surrey was selling fuel for 155.7 centre a litre as well.

Prices have been steadily climbing since the beginning of the year and shot up to 154.9 cents on Monday.

At the time, Gas Buddy senior analyst Dan McTeague predicted it would rise to 155.7 cents later this week or early next week. The cost hadn’t been that high since June 2014.

McTeague pointed to a weak Canadian dollar, a continued shutdown of the Lower Mainland’s only refinery in Burnaby, and spring maintenance at Washington state refineries.

He added an increased carbon tax going into effect April 1 and the switch to pricier summer gasoline is likely to push the price up to $1.60 a litre.

