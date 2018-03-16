Metro mayors to hike transit fares, property taxes to pay for transit projects

Next phase includes Broadway subway, Surrey LRT and replacement of the Pattullo Bridge

Metro Vancouver mayors and the provincial government have found a way to pay for the second phase of the region’s 10-year transit and transportation plan.

The mayors are going to come up with their share of the $7.8-billion price tag through increases to parking, transit fares and property taxes.

The big ticket items in Phase Two include the nearly $1.98-billion Broadway subway line in Vancouver and Surrey light-rail, along with the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge.

And here's how they are going to pay for it #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/y4kQC7P3xG — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) March 16, 2018

