Charles Ferraby is recovering in hospital after being rescued in September. (Contributed photo)

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

A Surrey-based appliance installation man is being credited a hero after he inadvertently discovered a helpless senior on a home delivery.

Charles Ferraby’s family reached out to Peace Arch News this week to publicly thank Hans Appliances for the way its employees, and in particular Fernando Solano, responded to the Sept. 18 incident.

Solano told PAN this week that nothing was out of the ordinary that day, he spent the morning phoning clients preparing for product delivery and installation.

Ferraby, 85, was one of Solano’s clients to receive a call, but the phone was never answered. Ferraby was scheduled to have a new microwave installed in his house that day.

Usually, Solano said, when a call goes unanswered he lets the office manager know and an appointment is rescheduled. The officer manager made several calls to Ferraby to no avail.

“For some reason, I had this feeling that I should just go there anyways,” Solano said.

“I knocked on the door, no answer. I rang the bell, no answer,” he said.

Solano said he saw a vehicle in front of the house, and his suspicion that something wasn’t right started to intensify.

“I thought there has to be somebody home. I looked in by the window and I saw his feet, just laying down on the ground. I got nervous and knocked louder – there was no movement. I knocked even louder and I’m yelling, then his foot moved. He was trying to get up, so that’s when I called 911.”

Solano helped firefighters find entry into the house.

“We saw a window. So I went to my truck, grabbed my tools and took out some screws so we could climb through the window,” Solano said.

Ferraby’s daughter Linda McKinley, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, told PAN this week that her father had been lying on the ground for two to three days before he was rescued.

“Once he got to (Peace Arch Hospital) he was totally dehydrated. He was really sick,” McKinley told PAN. “It was close. He was extremely ill and he’s just now starting to feel better and they’re looking to release him.”

McKinley said her father’s knees were scraped and bleeding because he had been dragging himself around the house, but was unable to get to phone.

“It’s up on the counter and when he’s on the floor in the dark, I guess he couldn’t find (it).”

McKinley spoke to Solano briefly after the incident. She said her father is expected to be release from hospital sometime soon.

“‘Thank you’ are two simple words – and we want to shout them as loud as we can. Charles Ferraby and his family cannot say thank you enough,” McKinley emailed to PAN.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum
Next story
A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

Just Posted

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Surrey resident charged in fatal collision

Police are also looking for video footage, witnesses to the Nov. 4 crash

Hollywood writer who lived in foster care to speak at Surrey charity’s gala

Antwone Fisher, subject of a 2002 biopic, at event to support SOS Children’s Village B.C.

White Rock Whalers ‘seeing a return’ on weeks of hard work

Junior ‘B’ expansion team finished October with string of victories

Surrey Realtors collecting blankets, warm clothing for annual event

Weeklong drive begins Nov. 13 with 25 drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Record-breaking bald eagle numbers predicted near Agassiz

Biologist David Hancock says criteria is gathering for ‘perfect storm’

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Most Read

l -->