Minister of Transportation speaking on ridesharing today at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon

Uber has been available for years in other provinces. (Contributed)

Provincial Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena is tackling ridesharing and other transportation issues in Surrey during a Surrey Board 0f Trade business luncheon Monday in Whalley.

The NDP MLA for North Island is speaking at the Civic Hotel, at 13475 Central Ave.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has said he doesn’t want ridesharing or Uber in Surrey, but the board of trade disagrees.

Two days after McCallum was elected, the Surrey Board of Trade issued a press release on Oct. 22 indicating it will continue to advocate for ridesharing, as well as light rail transit and keeping the RCMP rather than creating a city police force.

The latter is a topic that will be explored Tuesday morning during a Surrey Board of Trade breakfast forum, also at the Civic, as part of its “hot topic dialogue series.”

READ ALSO: Surrey business groups dig in heels on LRT

The forum Tuesday will focus on the city’s transition from the RCMP to its own city police force, with guest speakers Fraser MacRae (former assistant commissioner and officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP), Kash Heed (former solicitor general and public safety minister), Bob Rolls (former deputy chief constable, Vancouver Police), and Mike Larsen (chairman, Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s criminology department).

Surrey city council has cancelled the Surrey RCMP’s contract and cancelled LRT in favour of extending the SkyTrain line from the city centre through Fleetwood and Clayton into Langley.

Meantime, at Monday’s luncheon the board of trade was expected to release the results of its third annual Surrey Road Survey. On April 21, 2016, the Surrey Board of Trade issued a press release ”advocating” for ride-sharing legislation.