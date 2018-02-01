UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing man found

Joseph Frigon was reported missing on Jan. 31

Joseph Frigon was last seen operating a black 2013 Ford XLT pickup truck, license plate HC3913. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Update (8:52 a.m.): Police say Joseph Frigon has been located.

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing man.

Joseph Frigon was reported missing on Jan. 31 and was last seen near the 2300-block of 132nd Street.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Police and his family are concerned for his health and well-being.

He was last seen operating a black 2013 Ford XLT pickup truck (see photo), license plate HC3913.

Frigon is described as a 56 year old, Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. He is approximately 185 pounds with graying, brown short length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-014919.



