Surrey RCMP say Patricia Seddon has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused or disoriented. (Photo submitted)

MISSING: Surrey police searching for 71-year-old woman

Patricia Seddon was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 9200 block of 121 Street

SURREY — Police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman in Surrey.

RCMP say Patricia Seddon was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 17), in the 9200 block of 121 Street in Surrey.

Seddon is described as Caucasian, 5’1”, 181 pounds, with grey/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye hoodie and prescription glasses. She also has a black and white Shitzu dog that may be with her.

Police say Seddon has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-87407.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
