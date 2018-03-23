Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Vancouver’s Brent Galster was last seen at a Vernon ATM in December. (Photo submitted)

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident that may be in the Vernon area.

Brent Galster was last seen in the Vernon area in December of 2017, using a local ATM in the downtown area.

Since Galster’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Galster remains missing.

“Police are very concerned for Galster’s well-being and friends and family report that this is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Galster, 62, is Caucasian, five-foot-10, 150-pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brent Galster is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.