Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux introduced her Equal Pay Certification Act in the legislature this week. (BCLibCaucus YouTube screenshot)

MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux has called for a law that will close the wage gap between men and women.

In the legislature Monday, Cadieux – a South Surrey resident first elected in 2009 – introduced her Equal Pay Certification Act, receiving unanimous support to send the bill for second reading at the next sitting of the House.

“Whichever stat you use, the reality is that women are paid less than men, and the gap exists in every province, major occupational group and has only slightly improved over my working lifetime,” Cadieux told Speaker Darryl Plecas, “despite the fact that education levels for women have surpassed men, and the percentage of women in the workforce has grown from 42 to nearly 60 per cent.

“At the current rate of change, the global economic gender gap won’t be closed for another 170 years.”

Cadieux cited a 31 per cent difference in earnings between working men and women in Canada, as well as a Price Waterhouse Cooper study that found gender parity in the workplace “improves affordability, workplace culture and the economy as a whole.”

“The same study estimated that… Canada would likely see a $105 billion growth in GDP if we closed the gap,” Cadieux said.

Cadieux said leadership from legislators “to help shift attitudes and behaviours” is key in making gender parity in the workplace a reality.

“Acknowledge that gender stereotypes and subtle sexism are a part of the problem, and challenging the status quo,” she said.

If enacted, the legislation “would require firms to proactively rectify wage gaps on their payroll.”

Applause followed the vote to give Cadieux’s bill first reading.

Previous story
Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years
Next story
‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Just Posted

MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

VIDEO: Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say ‘it appears the truck turned in front of the police car’

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Shift away from per-pupil school funding would ‘hugely disadvantage’ Surrey: trustee

A review panel that will change the way B.C.’s public schools are funded was announced on March 1

‘That little school’: Surrey’s Khalsa Lions return to 1A basketball provincials

The 49th edition of tourney starts Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

GARDEN: Start planting lettuce, carrots, peas in pots this spring

Lettuce, carrots, peas and tomatoes are all great options to plant in pots

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Most Read

l -->