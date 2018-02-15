Premier John Horgan joins Moose Hide Campaign founder Paul Lacerte (right) at the B.C. legislature for the seventh annual walk and ceremony, Feb. 15, 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Premier John Horgan presented the one millionth moose hide patch Thursday to organizers of a campaign calling for men to take responsibility to stop violence against women and children.

Rawhide patches, fasting and marches are a movement organized by Paul Lacerte, executive director of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, and his daughter Raven. The seventh annual march to the B.C. legislature attracted hundreds of participants, with similar events held in Alberta and the Northwest Territories communities as well.

Horgan announced that the B.C. government will provide $2 million to support the Moose Hide Campaign.

“It’s people like Paul and Raven standing up as symbols, as role models for all of us,” Horgan said. “I’m so very proud of that and I’m grateful that the government is able to find the resources to continue this work for the next four years.”

Horgan presented the one millionth pin to Lorelei Williams, founder of the Butterflies in Spirit dance group that commemorates missing and murdered Indigenous women. Group members spoke about relatives who have suffered violence and men lined the legislature steps to symbolize their commitment to keep women and girls safe.

The Moose Hide Campaign focuses mainly on Indigenous women and girls, who are three times more likely to report having been a victim of violent crime. The campaign is open to everyone, and organizers cite a study showing that one in four women attending college or university in Canada will be sexually assaulted by the time she graduates.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board
Next story
Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Just Posted

Sudden death near White Rock shelter

Investigation turned over to BC Coroners

Overpass update issued by transportation ministry

Progress on 152 Street bridge includes installation of steel girders

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board donates $10,500 to Surrey Food Bank

FVREB donates $25,000 to the local food banks in the region

City defends $288K spent on Surrey Outreach Team along 135A Street

KPU professor researching 135A Street population says money may have been better spent elsewhere

Should Surrey start its own version of the Sun Run?

Local realtor gathering support for annual run in downtown Surrey

VIDEO: Study reveals ‘sobering’ truths about drug use on Surrey’s 135A Street

KPU professor categorizes his findings thus far as ‘interesting, but not surprising’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Contaminated fuel at Lower Mainland airports

Lack of avgas could ground hobby fliers, flight schools

Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

He is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault

Girl, 12, groped in Vancouver

Police investigating after 12-year-old was on her phone and a man assaulted her

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Most Read

l -->