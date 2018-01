Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

A total of 1,422 British Columbians died from an overdose in 2017.

That’s according to the newest data released Wednesday by the coroner. It’s 43 per cent higher than the 993 deaths in 2016.

The powerful opioid fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of the deaths, an increase of 67 per cent from 2016.

The province declared a public health emergency in 2016 because of an unprecedented number of people who have died from an illicit drug overdose.

