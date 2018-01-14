More than 2,000 people in Surrey were left without power after a vehicle knocked out a power pole on Sunday morning. (Photo: BC Hydro)

More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

BC Hydro works to restore power after crash at Fraser Highway and 184th Street

SURREY — More than 2,000 customers were left without power in Surrey on Sunday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole at Fraser Highway and 184th Street.

Crews from BC Hydro are currently trying to restore the power while there are reports of traffic delays in the area.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still 764 homes without power, according to BC Hydro.

More to come.

Previous story
Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Just Posted

More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

BC Hydro works to restore power after crash at Fraser Highway and 184th Street

Budding developer creates a Lego-sized White Rock

Max Trest, 8, built the city using recycled materials

City leaders keep close eye on adult-entertainment venues, cannabis dispensaries

Proposed bylaws spell out limitations for potential businesses in White Rock

Many lower assessments for South Surrey, White Rock properties

Some landowners saw a decrease in property value

Cops arrest man who pepper sprayed them while fleeing

Robert Orr charged with assaulting police officer

Residents rally against housing development

Locals say project doesn’t address neighbourhood concerns

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island under fog advisory

Giants gain ground on Rockets in race for first place

Vancouver Giants centre James Malm continues his knack for big goals

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Most Read