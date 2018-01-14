More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

BC Hydro works to restore power after crash at Fraser Highway and 184th Street

More than 2,000 people in Surrey were left without power after a vehicle knocked out a power pole on Sunday morning. (Photo: BC Hydro)

SURREY — More than 2,000 customers were left without power in Surrey on Sunday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole at Fraser Highway and 184th Street.

Crews from BC Hydro are currently trying to restore the power while there are reports of traffic delays in the area.

Crews are en route to an outage affecting 2800 in #SurreyBC caused by a motor vehicle accident. Expect to arrive around 8:30am; updates after that: https://t.co/MiBROpBHKM pic.twitter.com/QtmMdUNUVo — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 14, 2018

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still 764 homes without power, according to BC Hydro.

More to come.