Photo: ableauctions.ca A few of the thousands of comic books up for bids.

More than 30,000 comic books at Surrey auction this September

‘Massive’ private owner collection to be auctioned off

NEWTON — More than 30,000 comic books are being auctioned off in Surrey next month. Issues in the “massive” collection date back decades.

“This is all from one collection. The gentleman collected from the late 60s to the mid- to late-90s. He recently passed away so his family has decided to let everything go by auction,” said Jeremy Dodd of Able Auctions, which is holding the event.

“He doesn’t have the massive golden age books that are very, very rare. He’s mostly mid-70s and up,” he added. “But what you really look for in comic books are key issues, and this guy had pretty much every key issue of comics from early-70s to mid-90s, and onward.”

Set for Sept. 29, this is not the first time the Surrey company has auctioned off huge comic book lots.

And, in fact, this is not even the largest.

“This is about average,” noted Dodd.

Do a lot of people come out to buy old comics?

“They’re surprisingly popular,” Dodd told the Now-Leader. “I can’t think of a single friend of mine that I know that collects comic book but put one up on the site, and I get three or four calls from guys who want to talk comics and nerd out.”

The comics won’t be auctioned individually, but rather in “long boxes that hold a couple hundred comics, and short boxes that hold about half that,” Dodd explained.

“We’ll photograph as best we can on the box lot, but people can thumb through the boxes.” A “preview” event will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 13557 77th Ave. The Sept. 29 auction will take place online, and in person (also at 13557 77th Ave.), starting at 10 a.m.

Last April, Surrey’s Able Auctions held a “Police Recovered Goods” auction that included more than 300 items, varying from jewelry to bikes. That auction was among the year’s largest for Able, and included goods recovered by the VPD that had gone unclaimed over the six months prior. Expensive goods included a Victoria Beckham-brand blouse worth $15,000 and a ladies Rolex watch valued at around $13,000.

Visit ableauctions.ca for more details, and to see the comic book selection up for bid.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Man missing from Ladner houseboat found dead on Washington beach
Next story
Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Just Posted

Convicted murderer loses appeal in Surrey crack shack beating case

David Mitchell, 25, was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat in a Whalley crack shack in 2006

Region’s theatre community mourns leader

Actor/director/producer Mike Busswood remembered

Violent crime in Surrey sees four per cent increase

This is reported crimes involving violence in first half of 2018 compared to same period last year

More than 30,000 comic books at Surrey auction this September

‘Massive’ private owner collection to be auctioned off

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Osprey with lead poisoning rescued from B.C. provincial park

Raptor spent one month in rehabilitation

Richmond man gets $50,000 fine, house arrest for smuggling 10,000 kg of tobacco

Mehboob Karim Alladina smuggled nearly $500,000 worth of illegal tobacco

‘Strong odour’ leads to woman’s body in Vancouver rooming house

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Hopes dashed for would-be Lower Mainland condo buyers

Murrayville House’s condos are finally up for sale.

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Monday marks the 73 anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Port Mann Bridge review points to B.C. government’s flaws in expertise, risk management

Report takes aim at how the $3.3 billion mega-project was handled

2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

30-year-old man still wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant

Most Read

l -->