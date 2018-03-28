Emerson Cusworth, 9, may have been abducted by his mother. (Vancouver police handout)

Mother faces charges after missing Vancouver boy found in U.S.

Nine-year-old had been missing for more than two weeks, after his dad couldn’t find him after school

A nine-year-old Vancouver boy believed to have been abducted by his mother has been found safe in Arizona.

Vancouver police said Wednesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found Emerson Cusworth with his mother, Shawana Puja Chaudhary, and his younger sister near Phoenix on Tuesday.

The mother has been arrested by U.S. authorities and will face charges in connection with the alleged abduction as soon as she is extradited to Canada. The boy and his sister are being sent back north of the border.

Emerson had gone missing March 9 after his father reported that he couldn’t find his son during an arranged after-school pickup.

The boy’s parents share custody of their child.

More to come.

