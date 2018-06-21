The results of a fatal crash on 181A Street and 61B Avenue Wednesday, June 20. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

An accident between a car and a motorcycle in Cloverdale resulted in the death of a driver Wednesday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, a motorcycle travelling northbound on 181A Street collided with a small SUV that was stopped southbound on 181A Street, waiting to turn east onto 61B Avenue, at around 8:53 p.m. on June 20.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and died on the scene despite first responder’s attempts to revive him.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to the scene for the investigation, and closed down the street for several hours while they collected evidence. BC Coroners also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed has been identified as a possible contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 605-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Temperature records broken across B.C., again
Next story
Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Just Posted

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner calls Hayne’s comments ‘hypocritical’ and ‘unclassy’

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition

The project will create 29 new classrooms at the crowded Surrey school

Surrey school’s Mustang Justice program wins $10,000 award

‘We try to empower kids to do amazing things’

Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

Ranjit Sangha remains in custody after being accused in the death of Joseph Jandrew

Meyer makes White Rock mayoral run official

Three-term councillor says other coalition incumbents to seek return as councillors

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

B.C.’s children are at risk, says child sex trafficking watchdog

Cathy Peters traverses the province trying to rid B.C. of child sex trafficking

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

Marijuana seized from Lower Mainland dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Most Read

l -->