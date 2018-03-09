International Women’s Day

MP Carla Qualtrough highlights ‘gender equality’ federal budget in Surrey

Qualtrough was speaking at Fleetwood Community Centre to mark International Women’s Day

SURREY — Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, was at Surrey’s Fleetwood Community Centre Thursday to highlight the “historic investments” that the government has made for gender equality in the 2018 budget.

Speaking International Women’s Day, Qualtrough said her government is inspired by the simple, yet powerful, idea of providing Canadians with an opportunity to realize their full potential.

“We want to empower women through our leadership on reducing the gender wage-gap, our commitment to the Canada Child Benefit and our support for the increased participation of women in the labour force,” she said.

Qualtrough highlighted the different steps that the government would be introducing through the budget, including the $3-million investment to support pay transparency requirements in federally regulated sectors.

“We can’t succeed when half of us are held back,” Qualtrough said on what inspired the government to bring in the changes. “It isn’t just a right thing to do, it’s a smart thing to do for our economy.”

The government would also be increasing support for women-led business under a new Women Entrepreneurship Strategy by making $1.65 billion available for over a period of three years. The amount will be available through the new financing option for women entrepreneurs.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s important to take stock of the situation of Canadian women,” Qualtrough said. “We are among the best educated, but we are less represented in the labour market than men and more likely to work part-time.”

Qualtrough also said that Government of Canada is committed to breaking down barriers to gender equality in education, employment and entrepreneurship so that women and girls can contribute to and benefit from Canada’s success and prosperity.

Qualtrough, MP for Delta, was joined Thursday by Ken Hardie, MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells.

“When women have equal opportunities to succeed they can be powerful agents of change – driving strong economic growth, and improving the quality of life for their families and their communities,” Qualtrough said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a press release also highlighted the 2018 budget and said that ‘gender equality’ is at the core.

“It lays the groundwork to close the gender wage gap, and promotes equality by helping more parents take parental leave,” Trudeau stated in the release.

“It includes investments to support women entrepreneurs and women-owned business, help women enter and succeed in the trades, and end gender-based violence, including on university campuses.”


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws
Next story
Delta crime ring facing 58 charges of stolen property and identity theft

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

White Rock United Church redevelopment receives strong support

Some residents continue to express concerns about height, massing and impact on the neighbourhood

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

TransLink unveils new credit card tap-and-ride system ahead of tourism season

Infrequent riders, tourists will be able to use credit cares at fare gates instead of Compass Card

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of international trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read

l -->