Mudslide on White Rock hillside

A mudslide in the 1100-block of Martin Street Monday afternoon caused evacuations and has city officials checking the slope’s stability. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Crews are working to stabilize a hillside property in White Rock following a mudslide Monday afternoon.

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

The slide occurred in the 1100-block of Martin Street around 4:30 p.m., and sent debris onto the back of the Victoria Terraces complex, at 15025 Victoria Ave., Wolfe said.

Four residences were evacuated; no one was injured, he said.

Nearby residents gathered near the scene Tuesday morning to take photos of the of mud slide. Two patios attached to the Victoria Terrace condominium building were damaged.

Two homes remained taped off Tuesday.

White Rock RCMP tweeted Tuesday that all streets are open and traffic is “minimally affected” on Victoria Avenue.

Streets are open and traffic is minimally affected on Victoria Ave. #whiterock https://t.co/EcXxwVYrXV — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) January 30, 2018

Local rail service was also affected due to slides in the area, according to an Amtrak service alert issued Monday.

BNSF Railway imposed a temporary track closure on Monday afternoon, the online alert noted, which affected the Bellingham to Vancouver passenger-train service. Alternative bus transportation was to be provided for travellers until Wednesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning – and midnight and again at 1 a.m. – two slides in the Colebrook area of Surrey also caused track closures, BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas told Peace Arch News.

The early-morning slides covered “both sets of tracks” with about four feet of debris for about 30 feet, Melonas added. Crews had the tracks cleared by 3 a.m., and freight operations were re-opened, though Melonas said a 48-hour passenger-train moratorium was instituted, which would last until early Thursday morning.

“BNSF has been keeping a close eye on conditions… and we’ll re-assess (after the 48-hour moratorium),” he said.

– with files from Nick Greenizan