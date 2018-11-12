(Black Press Media file)

Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Jonathon Shingoose, 36, was rushed to hospital, but did not survive

A charge has been laid in the death of a 36-year-old man found with serious injuries a week ago in a Port Coquitlam home.

Jonathon Shingoose was discovered at a home in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 4. Police said some kind of altercation had occurred, but provided no further details.

Shingoose was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

READ MORE: Man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Police determined it had been an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

Five days later, Elwood Poorman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release Monday.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information who has yet to contact police is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.
Next story
18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Just Posted

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at Guildford home

The house appeared to be vacant, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

‘And then the guns fell silent’: Thousands gather in Cloverdale to commemorate Remembrance Day

Veterans, dignitaries, Surrey residents remember 100 years since end of First World War

Hundreds attend final Remembrance Day ceremony at ‘historic’ Surrey building

Building is set to be demolished in early 2019

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Wally Buono exits CFL, stinging from painful playoff loss

B.C. Lions lost the Eastern semifinal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 48-8

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Jonathon Shingoose, 36, was rushed to hospital, but did not survive

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

Remembrance Day game: Cougars edge Giants in Langley faceoff

Head coach Michael Dyck said his team didn’t ‘deserve’ to win Sunday’s game against Prince George.

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Police look for man accused in New Westminster poppy fund theft

Staff at the legion say a man grabbed the donation tin while paying for food

Most Read

l -->