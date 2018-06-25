Cst. Jeff Miller and Sgt. Roy Garnham bike through the lot at Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre. (Delta police department photo)

New bike unit better equipped for Tsawwassen First Nation, police say

The bike unit arrested a suspected shoplifter at Tsawwassen Mills during its first day in operation

Delta police will be better equipped to police the Tsawwassen First Nation thanks to their new bike unit, a DPD press release said.

The two-person bike unit, which rolled out in mid-June, arrested a suspected shoplifter at Tsawwassen Mills during its first day in operation.

“We stopped her just a she was going to her car,” Cst. Jeff Miller, with the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) services team, said in the press release. “She told me, ‘I was going to run, but then I looked at you and thought, forget it.’”

The unit features mountain bikes specially designed for law enforcement use that use heavy-duty 29-inch tires and can travel over curbs and down stairs.

Delta had a bike unit in the past, but it’s been about 15 years since it was active. According to Sgt. Roy Garnham, who heads the TFN bike unit, it’s the perfect fit.

Most of the TFN lands are flat and feature a number of trails, easily lending itself to bicycle riding. Bike unit officers can also get from the TFN administrative offices to the Tsawwassen Mills mall in three minutes, faster than if travelling by car in some traffic conditions.

“It just makes us that much more accessible,” Garnham said in the DPD release. “Rather than being in cars, behind windows, we’re finding already that people are stopping us more, waving at us, just wanting to have a quick chat.”

Garnham and Miller are the only two officers on the unit right now, and they wear regular duty belts, as well as a police uniform, modified for use on bikes, consisting of shorts and short sleeved shirt and a helmet.

Each took a one-week course to learn bike-specific police tactics, as well as training on how to do power slides, travel safely down stairs and other riding techniques.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

Just Posted

White Rock’s Lawrence says he backs Meyer for mayor, but ‘then again, it’s not over’

Incumbent councillor says mayoral run Oct. 20 still a possibility

Jogger who crossed South Surrey border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $200M in 2017

Surrey City Manager Vincent Lalonde was paid $341,861 last year

Surrey kids in ‘Mindset Matters’ doc movie about entrepreneurship

Kids at a Fleetwood school the focus of Surrey-based learning program

Fundraiser launched for family of shooting victim Paul Bennett

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

TransLink rolls out night bus ‘hub’ aimed at making Granville strip safer

Move comes after an nightclub employee was killed in Downtown Vancouver

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Most Read

l -->