New chair of Metro Vancouver board is Burnaby councillor

Burnaby Coun. Sav Dhaliwal has been elected as the new head of the Metro Vancouver’s board of directors, replacing former Port Coquitlam mayor Greg Moore.

Dhaliwal was voted in during the first board meeting Friday since the Oct. 20 municipal election. North Vancouver mayor Linda Buchanan was elected as vice chair.

The 40-person board, made up of elected officials from 21 cities and one First Nation, has plenty of new faces following the municipal vote that brought in several new politicians.

Dhaliwal, one a one-year term, will determine the standing committees for various policies. He and Buchanan oversee the Metro Vancouver Regional District, Greater Vancouver Sewage & Drainage District, Greater Vancouver Water District and Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation.

