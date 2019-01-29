New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

The retrofitted Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station will open with its new upgrades Saturday, following years of construction.

The station will have a new platform for westbound Expo Line trains with all-door boarding, a new walkway connecting to the Millennium Line, new elevators, escalators and a new bike parkade.

TransLink said Tuesday the updates, which began in 2015, will make the busy station less crowded, safer and more secure. Roughly eight million passengers boarded trains at the station in 2017.

“People who use Commercial-Broadway to get on or off SkyTrain or switch between the Expo and Millennium lines know this is one of the most congested spots in our entire transit system,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “These upgrades will help alleviate that pressure and improve their experience.”

The Vancouver station was first built in 1985. It’s the sixth upgrade project to be completed along the Expo Line. It cost $81 million, funded by the federal and provincial governments, and TransLink.

