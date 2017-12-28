New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

Travis MacPhail, charged with a double murder in Langley, appeared in court Thursday to switch lawyers.

MacPhail is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, 34, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20.

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, MacPhail appeared by video link and confirmed he is changing his lawyer from Georgia Docolas to Lisa Jean Helps.

Helps asked for a new court date on Feb. 28, to give her time to go over her new client’s files.

The murders took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Langley RCMP officers responded to calls of shots fired, arriving to find the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Petrie was declared dead at the scene while Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

MacPhail, 21 at the time, was arrested nearby. He was known to police but had no criminal record, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Officers described the killing as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

