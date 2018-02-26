New North Delta highrise proposal at council tonight

Delta council is set to discuss plans for a 21-storey mixed-use development at the intersection of 120th Street and 95A Avenue on Monday, Feb. 26. (Image credit: Satish Sharma/Maple Leaf Homes/DA Architects & Planners)

Plans for a new highrise at the north-east corner of North Delta are to be discussed at council this evening.

Delta council is scheduled to receive an application from Satish Sharma to rezone and develop the properties between 9553 and 9571 120th St. in order to make way for a new 31-storey mixed use development.

The highrise would include 220 residential units and 126 square metres (1,356 square feet) of commercial space on the ground floor, with vehicle access off of 95A Avenue.

Pending the approval of council, city staff will begin a public consultation process that will include signage at the site, a project page on Delta’s municipal website, a notification letter to be sent to surrounding property owners in North Delta and Surrey and a public information meeting at a date yet to be announced.

Delta staff have recommended that the notification letter be sent beyond the usual 100-metre radius in order to encompass the entire Townline Node neighbourhood, including properties north of 92nd Avenue, east of the railway tracks, south of 96 Avenue and west of 120th Street.

Only Surrey properties within 100 metres of the proposed development will receive the letter.

Delta will also consult with the City of Surrey, Delta School Board, Metro Vancouver and TransLink.

If the rezoning bylaw passes second reading, the city will hold a public hearing on the proposal.

The project is the third 30-plus storey tower to be proposed for the Delta side of 120th. The 37-storey Delta Rise, at 120th Street and 80th Avenue, was completed in May of last year, bringing 317 new units of housing to the area.

Another highrise is being considered for the north-west corner of 120th Street and 75A Avenue. The project, which includes a 35-storey highrise on the corner of 120th and 75A, plus 16 townhomes along 120th and 10 more bordering 119A Street, would add 294 units to the area.

The proposal has been the subject of two public information sessions and was reviewed by Delta’s advisory design panel on Feb. 22, but has not yet been considered for first reading by council.



