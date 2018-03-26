(Photo: surreyschools.ca)

New online tool tracks Surrey school construction projects

The chart, updated weekly, features status information on the design and construction of all approved projects

The Surrey school district has launched an online tool that tracks school construction.

Launched by the Capital Project Office, it’s called the School Construction Progress Chart and tracks the development of approved projects in the district.

The district says the project is considered approved once funding has been committed from the Ministry of Education.

The chart, which will be updated weekly, features status information on the design and construction of all approved projects, including new schools, expansions and seismic upgrades.

Parents can visit the chart to check on the current status of projects and learn more about new schools in their area.

The Project Details page expands on the chart with detailed information on each project, including recent approvals, as well as target dates for tender award and occupancy.

Each project has its own page with maps, renderings, sketch plans, site plans, floor plans, videos and related documents.

Meantime, the Future Projects page lists projects that await funding approval from the Ministry of Education, ranked in order of priority. Once funding is achieved for a school on the Future Projects page, it will be added to the chart.

To view the tool, visit surreyschools.ca.

Feedback on any of the projects can be directed through the online public consultation platform PlaceSpeak at placespeak.com/sd36capitalplan.

