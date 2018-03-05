Doug Elford is president of the new Surrey Community Alliance party, which has announced its intention to challenge Surrey First.

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

A new “alliance” has announced its intention to run in the upcoming Surrey civic election this fall.

Surrey Community Alliance (SCA) will be replacing the former Surrey Civic Electors and Surrey Matters slates.

“It’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council,” said SCA president Doug Elford in a release.

“People of Surrey need representatives who listen to their citizens and their concerns,” added Elford. “We are an alliance that will work with business, community organizations and neighborhoods to bring forward their issues in the next election.”

Elford told the Now-Leader he intends to run but must go through the nomination process.

According to a release, SCA will hold a nomination meeting to field candidates later in the spring.

Elford said the new party will bring together people “from different political stripes.”

“There’s no real debate on council. That’s a real concern,” said Elford. “It’s not healthy to have a one-party council in place.”

Elford said SCA has been in talks with some residents who opposed recent city council decisions, including a road through Hawthorne Park as part of the city’s plan to build a connector road to ease congestion, a Fleetwood housing development on a portion of Eaglequest golf course, as well as a plan to build 145 homes on property owned by Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club.

“Where are we going to stop?” questioned Elford. “Is it going to be another golf course? More trees cut down? Citizens don’t feel like they’re being heard.”

Elford said anyone who thinks “they’d provide a good service to the citizens of Surrey” is welcome to get in touch with SCA by emailing surreycommunityalliance@gmail.com.

See also: Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she will seek re-election

In 2017, Hepner told the Now-Leader she intends to seek re-election, but Surrey First has not yet announced a slate.

Surrey First swept all nine city council seats in the 2014 civic election.

All eight Surrey First council candidates – Judy Villeneuve, Tom Gill, Mary Martin, Barbara Steele, Vera LeFranc, Mike Starchuk, Dave Woods and Bruce Hayne – were elected.

In the 2014 election, former mayor Dianne Watts passed the torch to Mayor Linda Hepner, who received 50,782 votes, nearly double that of her nearest opponent. Safe Surrey Coalition’s Doug McCallum and One Surrey’s Barinder Rasode were far behind, with 27,982 and 21,764 respectively. Hepner took roughly 49 per cent of the vote.

Previously, Hepner served as a Surrey councillor under Watts for nine years.

The next general local government election is set for Oct. 20, 2018.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One dead after crash in Maple Ridge: RCMP
Next story
Archway mulled for White Rock gateway

Just Posted

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

UPDATE: Cyclist still in critical condition after crash with motorcycle in Surrey

Collision shut down a Port Kells street for several hours on Saturday

Massive amount of drugs seized from home in Guildford, Surrey police say

RCMP say seizure included 50,000 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 2,600 doses of suspected heroin

Clayton Heights grocery store shoplifter threatened security guard with gun, says RCMP

Shoplifter allegedly steals meat, threatens security guard with gun in Feb. 10 incident

Archway mulled for White Rock gateway

Public Art Advisory Committee seeks council guidance

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Giants’ Ronning inks with Rangers

Vancouver Giants top offensive weapon signs on with New York Rangers

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Most Read

l -->