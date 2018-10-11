A 24-seat shuttle will take students from Surrey to UBC. (Beyond Shuttle)

New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

Sleepy students commuting to the University of British Columbia will soon have a quicker, cozier way to get there.

Last week, TransLink approved B-Shuttle, a hourly service that takes students from the corner of Hwy. 10 and 152 Street to UBC’s Point Grey campus, and back.

The service costs $10 each way, and starts at 5:45 a.m. for its Surrey departures, with the last bus leaving UBC at 5:45 p.m.

B-Shuttle founder Baljit Chahal said he created the shuttle to take some pressure off the routes leading to UBC.

He wants to get drivers off the roads and shorten lineups for the 99 B-Line.

“Everyone knows very well how busy the Broadway corridor is,” Chahal said.

“Students have to stand in big lineups awaiting the bus.”

READ MORE: TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

READ MORE: Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

READ MORE: Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

The 24-seat shuttles, which users book through an app available for both iPhones and Androids, have free wifi, TVs and comfortable seats, Chahal said, so that students can read, study or watch videos instead of concentrating on the road.

“From Surrey to UBC is a long commute… how much time are people wasting there? Almost two hours, daily, one-way,” said Chahal.

“They can use their time for their work.”

The route winds its way from the corner of Hwy. 10 and 152 Street, up to 72 Avenue and 152 Street, to Scott Road, up to 84 Avenue and then to Nordel Way all the way to UBC.

Riders can track incoming buses through the app.

Riders will be able to book a shuttle through the app. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Beyond Shuttle started operating several weeks ago, before pausing its service when it was informed that it needed an okay from TransLink under the agency’s independent transit service approval process.

The process ensures that private companies don’t take away from TransLink’s customer base.

Chahal said that the service proved popular in the week that they operated prior to seeking TransLink approval.

“[The users] said that they were feeling comfortable,” said Chahal.

“Parents were happy that their sons and daughters were going to be safe.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock candidates target affordable housing

Just Posted

New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

Surrey-born project aims to send thousands of Christmas cards to homeless

Erin Schulte expands initiative to have blank cards filled out by children and sent to shelters

On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing

PGA of BC’s Distinguished Service Award given to head teaching pro at Northview Golf Academy

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing man found dead

Darshan Singh Padam’s death ‘not suspicious’: police

Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash in Surrey

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Most Read

l -->