Emergency crews responding to a drug overdose in Surrey. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

New tool helping save lives in Surrey drug overdose crisis

Fire chief Len Garis says program is a first in Canada

Surrey’s fire department is leading Canada’s charge in saving drug overdose victims with new technology that tracks overdose “clusters” and warns emergency service when a bad batch of opioids hits the street.

“The technology is the first I’m aware of in this country,” Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis told the Now-Leader.

The success of this program is drawing the attention of health officials in North America, he added.

The city with help from GINQO, developer of Qlik business intelligence software, is mining real-time data collected through dispatch calls to send resources where they’re needed.

Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

If in any four-hour period three overdoses occur within a square kilometre, this is flagged, an alert is sent to senior officers in the fire department, the chief medical health officer of Fraser Health, and help is on the way. If there’s a “cluster,” Garis said, leaflets warning about bad drugs will also be distributed in the area.

READ ALSO: Average of 15 die of overdose each month in Surrey

READ ALSO: Fourteen-year-old girl dies after overdose in Surrey

He noted that 17 people overdosed in Surrey during a 72-hour period in December 2016. Firefighters, Fraser Health, police and paramedics were left “scrambling,” he said. “The situation was quite appalling and quite stressful.”

The program was developed in response and launched on June 27, 2017. So far there have been 10 alerts. Garis said this technology is “absolutely” helping to save lives. Despite the common belief most overdoses happen on the streets, he said, “The lion’s share of people are dying in their homes.”

“With the strain the opioid crisis has put on our first responders, this business tool is helping us and our partners to be in the right place at the right time.”

The number of drug overdoses in Surrey is staggering, with emergency crews responded to an average of 7.5 per day. Last years 2,707 overdoses were responded to in Surrey, 2,623 in 2016 and 1,606 in 2015.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner noted that it’s often asked how many lives could be saved if emergency responders had real-time information available when clusters of opioid overdoses happen. “By developing and employing this software, the Surrey Fire Service has taken the initiative that will allow first responders to respond more quickly and effectively when clusters of overdoses take place, and by doing so, more lives will ultimately be saved.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign
Next story
Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Just Posted

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

Sparks from e-cig likely cause of Chilliwack townhouse fire

Townhouse suffered smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt

New tool helping save lives in Surrey drug overdose crisis

Fire chief Len Garis says program is a first in Canada

Protest at Surrey Tim Hortons during ‘national day of action’

Rallies come after two Ontario franchise owners imposed cuts following minimum wage increase

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of tree clearing in Hawthorne Park

City of Surrey says it removed an estimated 450 trees last week in preparation for a connector road

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign

Neufeld says he intends to stay on as trustee despite vote by peers

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Most Read