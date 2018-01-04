No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

B.C.’s prosecution service has announced no charges will be laid against a Vancouver police officer who deployed his police service dog during the arrest of a suspect.

The service says in a release that the man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016.

It says the available evidence does not meet the standard for approving any charges against the officer.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all serious injuries or deaths involving police, submitted a report to the service but its role does not include making recommendations on whether charges should be approved.

The BC Prosecution Service did not provide written reasons for its decision not to approve charges, saying they will be made public after the conclusion of related legal proceedings involving the suspect.

The Pivot Legal Society has suggested that members of the Vancouver Police Department’s dog squad should wear body cameras to record incidents where people have been bitten.

The Canadian Press

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

