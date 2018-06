Front Street is closed between Columbia and Begbie

A train derailment in New Westminster early Wednesday morning has closed Front Street between East Columbia and Begbie.

New Westminster police say that no one was hurt and there is no ongoing hazmat situation.

CN Rail crews are on scene.

TransLink said that the derailment was not delaying any buses or trains.

Amtrak service between Vancouver and Seattle has been temporarily halted.

