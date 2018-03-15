Nominees sought for Surrey’s 7th Annual Top 25 Under 25 Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for young people who got the right stuff

Award winners at the 2014 Top 25 Under 25 awards event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Gord Goble)

The nomination deadline for Surrey’s 7th Annual Top 25 Under 25 Awards is Friday, March 23.

‘They could be running their own business, volunteering, working on a community or school project that has made a significant difference,” a board of trade bulletin reads. “The winners will be chosen based upon a subjective analysis of their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and uniqueness of their business or community projects.”

Here’s the criteria: Nominees must be working on or have recently worked on a business or community project in Surrey. Students are also eligible. Nominees must be working in Surrey, and be 25 years of age or younger prior to April 26, 2018.

The nomination form can be found on the board’s website, www.businessinsurrey.com

The winners will be celebrated at the awards evening on Thursday, April 26 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.



