Garry Sharma in a BCLC photo released Friday.

‘Normal guy’ from Surrey wins $1M in lottery, plans to help animals in need

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com

Surrey’s Garry Sharma is $1 million richer after winning the “guaranteed prize” draw on the Oct. 6 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw.

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com.

After returning home from a family vacation in Banff, he checked his email and saw a message congratulating him on his win, according to a BCLC release.

“I was really shocked to see so many zeros when I logged into my account,” he said.

Sharma immediately shared the good news with his wife, according to the release.

“She was just as shocked. We checked the account many times before realizing we had won; we jumped in joy!” he added.

Sharma also shared the good news with his close friends and colleagues.

“They were happy to see a normal guy like me win,” he laughed. “It’s been extraordinary, delightful and life-changing to see the reactions.”

Sharma plans to put some of his winnings towards supporting local community and animal shelters.

“I treat people and animals the way I would like to be treated. This win feels like a reward and I’m happy to share it,” he said.

Previous story
Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Just Posted

Former Surrey cop Dario Devic gets four-month ‘jail sentence to be served in the community’

Former RCMP officer will be under house arrest for two months after Creep Catchers bust in Surrey

‘Normal guy’ from Surrey wins $1M in lottery, plans to help animals in need

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com

Nominations wanted for Langley moms in need

The Mama Coach launched the 2nd annual Christmas for Mamas Giveback campaign.

Surrey Eagles add former NHLer Teubert to staff

White Rock native will join BC Hockey League team in player-development role

Seniors sing, dance and raise money in Surrey to benefit much younger performers

The Vaudevillians plan annual ‘bursary shows’ at Surrey Arts Centre

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

Trial set for man charged with decades-old murder of Monica Jack

Garry Handlen accused of killing Merritt girl; also charged with Abbotsford murder

Bernardo-like sexual deviancy poorly understood, expert says

What exactly causes such deviance is not known but some evidence exists of physical brain damage to the front part of the brain

Disney on Ice returns to Vancouver with Moana in starring role

Eight shows at Pacific Coliseum in late November

B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Most Read

l -->