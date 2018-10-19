‘Normal guy’ from Surrey wins $1M in lottery, plans to help animals in need

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com

Surrey’s Garry Sharma is $1 million richer after winning the “guaranteed prize” draw on the Oct. 6 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw.

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com.

After returning home from a family vacation in Banff, he checked his email and saw a message congratulating him on his win, according to a BCLC release.

“I was really shocked to see so many zeros when I logged into my account,” he said.

Sharma immediately shared the good news with his wife, according to the release.

“She was just as shocked. We checked the account many times before realizing we had won; we jumped in joy!” he added.

Sharma also shared the good news with his close friends and colleagues.

“They were happy to see a normal guy like me win,” he laughed. “It’s been extraordinary, delightful and life-changing to see the reactions.”

Sharma plans to put some of his winnings towards supporting local community and animal shelters.

“I treat people and animals the way I would like to be treated. This win feels like a reward and I’m happy to share it,” he said.