A car was on fire at the Chevron on the corner of 116 Street and 96 Ave on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta car fire deemed not suspicious

A car was on fire at the Chevron gas station on 116 Street and 96 Avenue Tuesday night

A car fire took that took place Tuesday night (Feb. 13) is being deemed not suspicious, according to Delta police.

A driver was fuelling his car at the Chevron on the corner of 116 Street and 96 Avenue, when Delta fire chief Paul Scholfield said it caught on fire. The car then rolled away from the gas pumps and came to a soft stop about 30 feet away from where it first caught fire.

The Delta fire department was called at 5:13 p.m., and the fire was put out shortly after 5:20 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Scholfield said the cause of the fire is unknown.

“When [the vehicle] is that badly damaged, it’s hard to come up with a cause,” he said.


