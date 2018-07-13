North Delta community police station cops and volunteers will be giving out free steering locks at their location on 80 Avenue. (Delta police department photo)

North Delta CoPS giving away free steering wheel locks

The locks will be available to anyone with a 2007 model vehicle or older

Delta police are helping drivers keep their vehicles safe this summer by handing out free steering locks at all community police stations.

According to the DPD, the steering locks were donated by ICBC and will be available gratis to anyone with a 2007 model vehicle or older. Locks will be handed out once the vehicle owner has shown their registration papers at one of the three community stations: in North Delta at 11906 80th Ave., in Ladner at 4858 Delta St. and in Tsawwassen at 1247B 56th St.

The locks are only available while supplies last.

These steering locks are only one way to protect vehicles, and the DPD is reminding drivers to also lock their doors, close their windows, keep valuables out of sight during the day, remove valuables at night and never leave loose change in the vehicle.

According to the DPD, the most common valuables stolen from vehicles are smartphones, personal electronics (tablets, laptops, iPods and GPS), work tools, credit cards and identification, stereo equipment, cash and change, car parts and accessories, garage door openers, sunglasses and keys.


