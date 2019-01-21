North Delta Lions Club awarded $18K grant

The money will support local charities, events and scholarships for graduating high school students

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon (right) with members of the North Delta Lions Club. (Photo submitted)

The North Delta Lions Club is getting $18,000 in funding from the provincial government.

In press release last week, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announced the Lions Club would be receiving the funding as part of B.C. government’s community gaming grants program.

“I am delighted to see the North Delta Lions Club receive funding for their human and social services,” Kahlon said in the press release. “The North Delta Lions are an integral part of our community, and I am proud of the hard work they put into serving people in North Delta.”

The club used the money from last year’s gaming grant to support the Delta Hospital Foundation, Delta Hospice Society, BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities, Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, Surrey Food Bank, Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association and the Lions of B.C. Hearing Conservation Society.

North Delta Lions also used the money to award scholarships to graduating high school students and to put on the North Delta Family Day festival and parade.

The club’s finance committee will be meeting soon to make recommendations to the full club on where to spend this year’s community gaming grant.



