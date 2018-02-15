(Delta police photo)

UPDATE: North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story identified the weapon allegedly used by the student as a starter pistol. This has been changed to an airsoft pistol following updated information provided by the Delta Police Department.

A student at North Delta’s Sands Secondary is in custody after allegedly threatening another student at the school with an airsoft pistol.

According to Delta Police, a school liaison officer was contacted this morning (Feb. 15) at 10:07 a.m. by staff at Sands about a student who may have brought a weapon to school.

Police were at the school a minute later, where officers quickly located the student and took him into custody. Police confirm that the student was in possession of a airsoft pistol.

“The situation involved a dispute between students. The student in question apparently felt threatened and decided to carry the airsoft pistol as a deterrent,” Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Though this was an unfortunate decision, our officers were pleased the incident was resolved quickly and safely.”

The school was placed into a “code yellow” while police investigated the matter, and returned to normal operations by 10:45 a.m.

RELATED: ‘Code yellow’ lifted at North Delta’s Sands Secondary

In a code yellow, school administrators contact police and lock all exterior doors while teachers secure windows, draw the blinds and take attendance. Students are largely kept in class, but are still permitted to leave for reasons such as to use the restroom. The procedure allows the school to continue with a normal school day, but forbids outside activity. Unauthorized personnel are not permitted to enter the building.

“The Code Yellow procedure worked very smoothly, and our thanks to teachers, students and the administration for their cooperation. Our police officers train regularly for these situations with schools,” Leykauf said.

The matter remains under investigation and the school liaison officer will continue to work with school administration regarding this issue.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Girl, 12, groped in Vancouver
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Code yellow’ lifted at North Delta’s Sands Secondary

Just Posted

City defends $288K spent on Surrey Outreach Team along 135A Street

KPU professor researching 135A Street population says money may have been better spent elsewhere

Should Surrey start its own version of the Sun Run?

Local realtor gathering support for annual run in downtown Surrey

Lord Tweedsmuir cheerleaders win bronze at world championships

Cloverdale team comes home from world stage with third place finish

North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated

More than 250 pets up for adoption in Surrey this weekend

PetSmart Charities of Canada are hosting a National Adoption Weekend program

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Prom at Surrey’s Horizon Church drew more than 60 guests and 150 volunteers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

RCMP officer posts to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Corrigan ‘confident’ B.C. budget will help mayors fill 15% transportation funding gap

Council needs to $60-70 million in annual cash by March to avoid extra costs

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Most Read

l -->