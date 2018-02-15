UPDATE: North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story identified the weapon allegedly used by the student as a starter pistol. This has been changed to an airsoft pistol following updated information provided by the Delta Police Department.

A student at North Delta’s Sands Secondary is in custody after allegedly threatening another student at the school with an airsoft pistol.

According to Delta Police, a school liaison officer was contacted this morning (Feb. 15) at 10:07 a.m. by staff at Sands about a student who may have brought a weapon to school.

Police were at the school a minute later, where officers quickly located the student and took him into custody. Police confirm that the student was in possession of a airsoft pistol.

“The situation involved a dispute between students. The student in question apparently felt threatened and decided to carry the airsoft pistol as a deterrent,” Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Though this was an unfortunate decision, our officers were pleased the incident was resolved quickly and safely.”

The school was placed into a “code yellow” while police investigated the matter, and returned to normal operations by 10:45 a.m.

In a code yellow, school administrators contact police and lock all exterior doors while teachers secure windows, draw the blinds and take attendance. Students are largely kept in class, but are still permitted to leave for reasons such as to use the restroom. The procedure allows the school to continue with a normal school day, but forbids outside activity. Unauthorized personnel are not permitted to enter the building.

“The Code Yellow procedure worked very smoothly, and our thanks to teachers, students and the administration for their cooperation. Our police officers train regularly for these situations with schools,” Leykauf said.

The matter remains under investigation and the school liaison officer will continue to work with school administration regarding this issue.



