Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Residents of a northeastern B.C. community say heat and power has been restored but they are still without water and there’s no indication when the earth will stop moving around Old Fort.

A slab of earth has sloughed away from a steep hillside a short distance from about 30 homes near the community.

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John.

Old Fort resident Bobbi Pardy says through Facebook messenger that crews worked through the night to restore power but the Peace River Regional District is still unsure how to get water to the community.

She says a major crack has formed on a ridge between the original slide and the community and she hopes geotechnical engineers will check it soon.

The regional district held community meetings in Old Fort and Fort St. John on Tuesday and has set up a regular water taxi service on the Peace River to link Old Fort residents to the nearby town of Taylor.

No one has been injured since the hillside began to slump early Sunday but two properties remain on evacuation order while all other Old Fort homes are on evacuation alert.

Businesses in Fort St. John are helping Old Fort residents who have chosen to stay in their homes, says Pardy.

“Save-On-Foods will box up groceries for us and we pay by credit card and somebody else will deliver it to the river boats to bring to us,” she says.

The supply lines are reassuring and Pardy says with power restored she can make bread again.

But she says the shifting earth remains a worry.

“It’s moving slowly, like lava, but every morning when we wake up and go … to the slide site, we are taken aback by how close it is getting to us.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hepner says ‘enough already’ after ‘high risk’ sex offender returns to Surrey
Next story
Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->