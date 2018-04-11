(Black Press files)

Novice driver nabbed going double the speed limit on Highway 1

The man was going 181 km/hr in an 80-kilometre zone

A new driver must pay several hundred dollars in fines and won’t have his car for a week after going more than double the speed limit on Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

According to RCMP, a Port Mann Traffic Services officer clocked a car going 181 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre zone on Tuesday.

When police stopped the vehicle, they found the man was a novice driver who had two passengers with him, contrary to novice driver regulations. He was also not displaying his “N” decal.

READ: Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

The vehicle was owned by a company that had been the subject of previous driving complaints.

“This situation could have ended very badly had the driver not been stopped,” Const. Alan Perron said in a release.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast
Next story
B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

At least three Surrey First councillors are eyeing the mayor’s chair, while Rasode and McCallum won’t rule out a run

Here are Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners

Eighth annual award reception to be held on April 26

Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

‘I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,’ she says in email

Arrest made in South Surrey hit-and-run

March 18 incident left 38-year-old woman with serious injuries

City to expropriate site for ‘Town Square’

Process underway to expropriate site of former uptown gas station owned by Imperial Oil

Surrey crews snuff blaze after kitchen fire in Newton

No one hurt after stove fire Tuesday morning in the 6900-block of 130th Street

Stealth jersey auction will benefit Humboldt victims

Vancouver lacrosse team taking action after tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan

Vancouver rules for short-term rentals to ease city’s vacancy rate: mayor

Operators will only be able to advertise their principal residence

DNA sketch aims to crack 30-year-old murder case of B.C. students

Washington State sheriffs department to release composite sketch of suspect made using DNA from the crime scene

Novice driver nabbed going double the speed limit on Highway 1

The man was going 181 km/hr in an 80-kilometre zone

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

5 to start your day

Canada not performing at Celebration of Life, online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Most Read

l -->