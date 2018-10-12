Emma Misak, in Buenos Aires, where she won silver in B-Girl Breaking at the 2018 World Youth Olympics. (Facebook photo)

Olympic silver for Surrey breakdancer

Emma Misak notches win in Buenos Aires

A Surrey breakdancer has won hardware in Buenos Aires, at the 2018 World Youth Olympics.

A post on the Canadian Olympic Committee website describes Emma Misak’s silver-medal win in B-Girl Breaking as “another historic medal for Canada.”

Misak shared the good news on Instagram Monday.

“Ya girl got a silver medal today. I’m so happy!!” she writes. “Thank you all for the support, it really means the world to me.”

Japan competitor ‘Ram’ won the gold.

According to the COC, competitors were judged on creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality.

Information shared on a gofundme page that launched in May to support Misak’s training and travel costs, notes the teen – who goes by ‘B Girl Emma’ – earned a spot on the Canadian Youth Olympic Team in Buenos Aires after qualifying at the WDSF World Breakdancing Championship in Kawasaki, Japan in May.

She is “a self taught breaker,” the page states, noting Misak learned her craft by watching online videos and practising with friends, at home and at community centres.

The Panorama Ridge Secondary grad placed first in the Surrey Youth Battle 2016, Surrey Youth Showcase 2017 B-Girl and Step into the Arena 2018, as well as second place at the WDSF Continental Qualifier in Philadelphia, the page adds.

“As a young woman growing up in Surrey, BC she found a real sense of empowerment being able to express herself through dance in a male dominated sport. And she hopes to continue providing the platform for other young women to feel empowered as well.”

Misak is one of 72 Team Canada athletes in Buenos Aires, according to the COC website.

Facebook posts show Misak in action Monday.

Thursday afternoon, Misak’s family contacted Peace Arch News to advise the teen also finished fifth overall in the mixed-team ‘Breaking for Gold’ event.

The Games, the COC site notes, “is an elite multi-sport programme for athletes aged 15 to 18,” held every four years.

Breaking was among four sports to make their Olympic debut in Buenos Aires, the site adds. Misak left for Argentina Oct. 1. The Games continue through Oct. 18.

Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say

