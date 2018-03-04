Jesse Winter/Yukon News Police tape near the Alaska Highway.

UBC student dies in early morning Vancouver crash

Speed a factor as student swerved into a tree

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old UBC resident lost control of his vehicle and died after crashing into a tree just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Vancouver Police said that the man was driving a white Mercedes sedan eastbound along West 16th Avenue when he swerved off the road at Discovery Street and hit a tree.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

West 16th Avenue between Trimble and Courtenay Streets is closed for a police investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-717-3012.

UBC student dies in early morning Vancouver crash

