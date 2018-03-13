Two dogs are dead following an attack Monday near the under-construction White Rock parkade. (File photo)

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

Police have confirmed the deaths of two dogs, following an incident in White Rock Monday morning.

Const. Chantal Sears said that one dog died of injuries suffered when it was attacked by another dog; the dog that attacked was euthanized.

“Both dogs are now deceased. White Rock animal control has taken over the file,” Sears said by email Tuesday.

Sears confirmed the incident occurred near the site of the city’s under-construction waterfront parkade, at Vidal Street and Victoria Avenue.

More to come…

