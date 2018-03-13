Sundry items fill evidence bags on the hood of a police SUV Tuesday afternoon, following investigation into a report of a theft at the South Point Save-on Foods. (Tracy Holmes photo)

One in custody following theft from South Surrey grocery store

RCMP make arrest on 24 Avenue, east of King George Boulevard

Police responding to a report of a theft from the South Point Save-on Foods Tuesday afternoon took at least one individual into custody blocks away, in the 15500-block of 24 Avenue, between King George Boulevard and 156 Street.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News the incident was reported at 1:45 p.m.; police were advised of two suspects.

At 3 p.m., four police vehicles lined the north side of 24 Avenue, and officers could be seen putting one man into the back of an SUV. The man was yelling expletives at the officers.

A variety of evidence bags were on the hood of one police vehicle.

The investigation is “in the early stages,” Sturko said.

More to come…

