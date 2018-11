Homicide detective say there’s no risk to the public

Homicide police are investigating after an “altercation” resulted in the death of one man in Port Coquitlam Sunday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team reported the death in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said that the parties were known to each other and there is no risk to the public.

IHIT did not immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.