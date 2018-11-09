Over $430K coming to North Delta sport, arts and culture groups

The North Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in black) is set to receive $95,000 through the province’s community gaming grants program. The South Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in white) is also getting funds through the program, to the tune of $119,000. (Bryan McGovern photo)

A dozen not-for-profit groups in North Delta are set to receive funding boosts from the province’s community gaming grant program.

Twenty-nine sport, arts and culture organizations in Delta are getting a share of more than $897,000 in gaming revenue from the provincial government, including 12 based in North Delta.

“We know in order to keep kids out of trouble we have to keep them active — whether that’s through sports or arts or culture — and so these dollars will go towards groups that do good work in our community, and it’ll help support them in providing these services to kids, ” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon told the Reporter.

The 12 North Delta organizations are getting an average of over $36,000 each, which Kahlon said is a reflection of the quality of the groups and the applications they submitted.

“This is probably one of the highest amounts of dollars that has come to organizations in North Delta [and] in Delta as a whole,” Kahlon said. “I think it’s a reflection on how important we feel that these grassroots organizations are. It’s much harder to put a government program forward to ensure kids are active; it’s much easier to support grassroots organizations, and so this fund and these dollars reflect that.”

Over 700 not-for-profits in B.C. are receiving a piece of the roughly $18 million in gaming revenue the province is committing to support performing arts, literature, heritage and cultural programs, according to a government press release. In addition, the province is providing about $27.5 million to more than 850 sport organizations across B.C.

“These programs are the heartbeat of our communities, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the joy of creative and performing arts and a wide range of organized sports and activities,” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson said in press release. “Our government is proud to support arts, culture and sport programs that encourage creativity, cultural exchange and the many health benefits of physical activities.”

Kahlon, who serves as the parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism, noted the important role sport plays in the social fabric of the city.

“Everybody in our community loves sport; that’s the one thing about Delta. It’s one of the only communities to have both an MP and an MLA that are former Olympians, and sport is in our DNA,” he said. “I think this is an important investment in our community … and so any time I can help — any time our government can help — support organizations that are doing good work in our community is a good day.”

The North Delta organizations receiving funding are:

• British Columbia Ball Hockey Association: $40,000

• Delta Sungod Swim Club: $42,000

• Delta Thistle Curling Club: $13,900

• Kerala Cultural Association of British Columbia: $8,000

• North Delta Football Association: $23,450

• North Delta Junior Australian Football League: $6,500

• North Delta Minor Hockey Association: $95,000

• North Delta Soccer Club: $55,000

• Sungod Skating Club: $64,000

• Wesburn Wranglers of Burnaby Teen and PreTeen Square Dance Club: $6,000

• West Coast Junior Lacrosse League: $77,000

• Young People’s Opera Society of BC: $ 6,500

Other Delta groups receiving funding are:

• Boundary Bay Bluebacks Swim Club: $32,500

• Delta Community Band Society: $4,500

• Delta Community Music School Society: $9,000

• Delta Deas Rowing Club: $23,500

• Delta Lacrosse Association: $45,000

• Delta Revolution Roller Hockey: $14,000

• Delta Skating Club: $24,500

• Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association: $5,000

• Jubilate Vocal Ensemble Society: $5,200

• Ladner Minor Baseball Association: $25,000

• Sidekick Players Club: $15,000

• South Delta Minor Hockey Association: $119,000

• South Delta Rams Football Club: $8,200

• South Delta United Soccer Club: $81,000

• Tunnel Town Curling Club: $18,000

• Winskill Dolphin Swim Club: $20,000

• Winskill Otters Masters Swim Club: $11,000



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter