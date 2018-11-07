Marco Muzzo, right, seen here at the Newmarket courthouse in a Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, was denied day and full parole at a Wednesday hearing. (CHRISTOPHER KATSAROV / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

A drunk driver who killed three young children and their grandfather in a crash north of Toronto three years ago has been denied parole.

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse, and denied him both day parole and full parole.

“We don’t question your remorse,” the panel said. “It’s obvious that this is a very difficult thing for you to deal with.”

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The September 2015 crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville.

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

The crash set off a wave of public grief that led to several candlelight vigils to honour the victims. It also sparked debate on the legal penalties for drunk driving, with some advocacy groups calling for tougher sentences.

Muzzo’s hearing was told the Parole board received numerous letters both against and in favour of granting the man some form of release.

The mother of the children Muzzo killed told the hearing that his expressions of remorse rung hollow as he had sought parole at the first opportunity.

“I don’t and won’t get the chance for parole from this life sentence of misery and despair,” Jennifer Neville-Lake told the hearing.

Related: Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Related: Drunk driver Marco Muzzo says lawsuit from Neville-Lake family should be reduced

The crash took place after Muzzo had returned from his bachelor party in Florida on a private plane and picked up his car at Pearson International Airport.

Muzzo told the parole hearing that he had been drinking until 3 a.m. during his bachelor party and then had up to four drinks on the flight back to Toronto, but still felt he could drive.

“I should have known better but I took a chance,” he said, wiping tears away at one point. “I felt fine but there was that slight grogginess.”

He said he still vividly remembers the screams from the scene of the crash.

“It’s something I can’t forget,” he said.

When asked if he had driven drunk before, Muzzo said he had driven after having some drinks in the past but had never done so while “wasted.”

Muzzo was speeding and drove through a stop sign, T-boning the minivan carrying the Neville-Lake family, his court case heard.

A police officer called to the scene said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated on himself, according to an agreed statement of fact read in court. Court heard two breathalyzer tests showed Muzzo had 192 and 204 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

It was only after he arrived at the police station that Muzzo learned the four had died, court heard.

At his sentencing, the judge presiding over the case said Muzzo’s lengthy record of driving infractions before the deadly incident suggested he had an “irresponsible attitude towards the privilege of driving.”

And while Muzzo showed genuine remorse for his actions, he must be held accountable for the irreversible suffering he’s caused, the judge said.

The Muzzo family, one of Canada’s wealthiest, owns the drywall company Marel Contractors.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria
Next story
UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Just Posted

Surrey Realtors collecting blankets, warm clothing for annual event

Weeklong drive begins Nov. 13 with 25 drop-off locations in Surrey, White Rock and Delta

White Rock’s Johnston Road closed to traffic today

Block-long closure for paving: city

India’s national female hockey team coming to Surrey ahead of ‘Wickfest’

Exhibtion game against Surrey Falcons squad on Nov. 13

Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

January to September 2018 there were 32,379 Criminal Code offences and 32,477 in same period 2017

Major development under scrutiny in special White Rock council meeting today

Public session to look at potential for height and density amendments to current and future projects

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Unofficial Surrey school mascot travels Ireland

Education assistant Rita McDonnell brought ‘Miss Mac Bacon’ on holiday this past summer

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Most Read

l -->