Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

White Rock’s promenade, partially closed Friday morning for work on the Memorial Park project was reopened by the afternoon. Further closure is planned for Monday (Feb. 5) and, possibly, Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A portion of White Rock’s promenade adjacent to Memorial Park will be closed Monday (Feb. 5) and, potentially, on Tuesday (Feb. 6), while work on the park and pier washroom upgrade continues, according to the city’s website.

The promenade was also closed during Friday morning, but was reopened by the afternoon.

The city says there will be no closures over the weekend, and the public will be able to access most of the area.

Affected area during the closure will be the promenade walkway fronting Memorial Park and the rail crossing above the pier. During closure, the pier will only be accessible from the east side of the promenade.

“The closure is necessary for crews to safely work on the Memorial Park and pier washroom upgrade,” the notice on the website says.